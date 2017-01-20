All Day Happy Hours And No Fee For Co-Working At The Lion Heart In Byculla

Currently, you don’t need to pay a penny to work out of Lion Heart. As their launch offer, for all of this month, you can go to the space and work all day for free, and party hard at night. However, starting next month, they will set a monthly fee to work out of Lion Heart, and the money can be redeemed through the food and drinks there. They also have interesting offers going on. Ladies, can avail the buy one get one free offer on drinks all day long, while for the men, they have the one-on-one on drinks until 7pm, and buy two get one free offer post 7pm. This just means they have day-long happy hours!