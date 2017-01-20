Lion Heart is a trendy urban space that blurs the lines between a work space and a lounge. If you’re an artist, freelancer, working professional or an entrepreneur and have always dreamed of working from a place that caters to the fluidity of your work and relaxation time, then Lion Heart is your haven.
All Day Happy Hours And No Fee For Co-Working At The Lion Heart In Byculla
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Tell Me More
Lion Heart is a multitasking space that lets you build your network or just hang out with your gang. Located at Byculla, this spacious co-working space by day morphs into a sophisticated lounge by night. And without good fuel, you can’t expect to churn out great ideas. Here, look forward to a variety of finger food, snacks and mains that will keep your inspiration and energy flowing, so you can bring your A-game for all that you do. Look forward to some malai broccoli kebabs {INR 245}, chicken tikka chaat {INR 200}, a variety of pizzas and more such options. Team it up with a yummy concoction from their drinks menu for an awesome time.
Anything Else?
Currently, you don’t need to pay a penny to work out of Lion Heart. As their launch offer, for all of this month, you can go to the space and work all day for free, and party hard at night. However, starting next month, they will set a monthly fee to work out of Lion Heart, and the money can be redeemed through the food and drinks there. They also have interesting offers going on. Ladies, can avail the buy one get one free offer on drinks all day long, while for the men, they have the one-on-one on drinks until 7pm, and buy two get one free offer post 7pm. This just means they have day-long happy hours!
So, We're Saying...
We’re pretty stoked about this space in Byculla, given that the location is different from the regular places we’d visit, and isn’t difficult to get to either. So, see you there?
