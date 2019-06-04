The Delicious North Indian Dishes At This Beautiful Place In Mumbai

Oye Kake; Located in Fort, they serve some amazing North Indian cuisine. Summer special Mango Lassi - Had this really tasty, rich and refreshing Mango Lassi. It's fled with lots of dry fruits and fresh mango pieces. Lovely. Amritsari Papad - Spicy papad topped with chopped onions and tomatoes served with mint chutney. Papdi Paneer Cheese Shots - Served in small shot glasses with spicy salad at the bottom and a Paneer Cheese Roll with a slice of green pepper. The Paneer Cheese is so good that it will melt in your mouth as soon as you eat it. It is very creamy and cheesy and we enjoyed its taste, you can also eat it with green chutney on the side. Mirch Lasooni Paneer tikka- served red hot and was the spiciest thing we had over there. Its scrumptious taste left us wanting for more every time. The paneer is topped with red flavours and with garlic which makes it spicy indeed, it is also incredibly soft and is usually eaten with a side of chutney or sauce. Phaldari Punjabi Kofta - Is made of vegetables with dry fruits in them. The gravy is a little bit spicy, it's creamy and the Kofta is soft and delicious. Overall, it is an amazing dish, the Kofta and gravy go very well with each other. Kake da Naan is a pretty huge naan which can easily serve two people. It is made of two layers with a soft cheese separating them. Sprinkled with Kalonji and Sesame seeds and very small pieces of groundnuts on top of it. The best thing about it was it was easy did not get rubbery or hard unlike other naans with time and was soft throughout. Amritsar ki Fruit cream is basically a combination of fruits and dry fruits. The dish mainly consists of cream which is sweet in taste and the fruits give different flavours to it. A must try. We also tried Chole & Daal, it tasted very authentic and tasty. Ambience - 3/5 Food - 5/5 Service - 5/5