This Super Cool Bar Should Be Your Next Hangout Spot To Chill At!

Definitely a lit place of the current party arena dinner at yeda republic having party vibes all around the place. Great ambience, well though seating arrangements and rooftops to has a catchy style which will boost the booze staff were dressed in amazing outfits and has a different vibe altogether. A chotu soldier welcoming us and Jeep placed in the middle gave an imaginary thought to drove us to another world. A big screen telecasting cricket match and great hopping music played gave a proper entertaining mood. The dinner was super delicious, had Crunchy Samosa, Cheese Corn Nuggets, Jalapeno Cheese Bites, Nachos Mexican, Exotic Pizza and lots of drinks. A must visit place.