A Huge Place With An Insane Bar Counter In BKC

Burn Bar and Kitchen is located at the trade centre in BKC. The nearest accessible station is Kurla station. The place is too huge with lit bar counter. I was here on Tuesday night when the had live music. Even though it was a Tuesday the huge place was full at 8:30 almost. The ambience is amazing. The DJ system for live music was lovely. We had: Drinks:- Burning Bull:- It's a Vodka based drink with Apple Juice, Peach and topped with an upside down Kingfisher Beer Whiskey sour:- It's a whisky based cocktails which consist of egg white. One can ask for without egg white Foods:- Prawns in Lemon Butter Sauce:- It's a pan-fried prawn served with potato skin and Zucchini fillet wrapped in Asparagus. Burn Special Chicken Fajita Chicken:- It's a burn special pizza with onion, mix peppers mixed with fajita spice chicken. Dessert:- Burn special hot chocolate ball:- It's a chocolate ball filled with chocolate mousse, eggless brownie, chocolate sauce and ice cream.