Old Monk For INR 99 & Shots For INR 150: Live By Night Is The Mumbai Bar We Love

If you love alcohol, food and fab music, then get ready for Live By Night – a budget-friendly bar brought to us by the good folks of Kailash Parbat and Royalista. Simple and affordable are just two of the many USPs of LBN, which according to us is perfect for your after-work chill scenes.

Located behind Kailash Parbat {opposite Infinity Mall}, LBN has some fabulous deals – you can get Old Monk for just INR 99 {throughout}, beer for INR 109 and shots at INR 155. They also have a host of signature cocktails that are priced at just INR 444.

As for the food, worry not. They have sushi, baos, grills and small plates that are also affordably priced. Look forward to some Bangkok curry bowl, Indonese satays, Japanese teriyakis, California home fries and much more. The space is designed as a vintage industrial pub and will play retro, house, hip-hop and EDM music.