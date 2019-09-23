Post Work Scenes? Drop By This Super Cool Bar In Andheri!

Lord of the drinks, the name says it all. A cozy place to chill in the evening post-work which can go up to a late-night party. The place is very happening with a set up on the ground level and the first floor they also have sitting set up outside. The evening starts with chilled music which slowly increases the tempo as the night arrives with some mix of Bollywood numbers and some Punjabi songs. The place is nicely set up with high chairs and sofa seat. The interior is too nice and the atmosphere is very chilled. Once you enter you might feel a little boring but as the time moves you will enjoy the place. Here not only the drinks are great but the food is also the great as well all the dishes that we tried out were lip-smacking. Fish and chips, Arabic chicken skewers, pepper fry chicken, chicken tikka, fries and my most favourite roasted chicken soup it was so yum that I still remember the taste of it. When we talk about drinks shooters must try if a wine lover should try lords classic cocktail smoked sangria, melon twist, bull fire and many for that please visit the place and try out all the drink. Obviously not at one go. The staff is very generous and co-operative.I would recommend all my friends to go to this place. Will visit this place as soon as possible. To get a table to sit please reach a little early or else prior reservations.