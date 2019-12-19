Live Life In Luxury With Costa Cruises!

It was my first ever experience aboard a luxury cruise and I'm glad that it was with Costa Cruises! *Costa cruise is a world-renowned brand and Costa Luminosa had docked in Mumbai for 2 nights as a part of their Male to Mumbai itinerary. I had the wonderful opportunity to witness its grandeur while it was docked at Alexandra Docks, Fort. After we boarded the ship we were taken to their bar and the piano lounge where we enjoyed some welcome drinks and interacted with people. Following that we were split up into 2 groups to explore the ship. We were taken on the upper deck, were shown the casino, the bars, the cabins, cafes, spa and the theatre as well! They have 1,130 cabins in total, including 52 with direct access to the spa, 662 with private balcony, 106 suites, all with private balcony, 4 suites with direct access to the spa. For Food and drink they house: 4 restaurants, including the Club Restaurant and the Samsara Restaurant at an additional charge* and by reservation only. They also have 11 bars, including a Cigar Lounge and a Coffee & Chocolate Bar. For well being: There is the Samsara Spa: 3,500 m2 on two levels, with gym, baths, thalassotherapy pool, treatment rooms, sauna, Turkish bath, UVA-ray solarium, Cabins and Suites to name a few. Entertainment includes: 4D Cinema • Theatre on three levels • Casino • Disco • Grand Bar with dance floor • Grand Prix Simulator with single-seater racing car • To name a few! We had a fabulous experience all in all and also witnessed live performances by talented artists! The captain of the ship had also personally come down to address us and make sure that we were comfortable. We ended our lovely trip with a hearty meal at their restaurant. Costa Cruises is coming back for a 4th season to launch exciting sailings from Mumbai-Kochi-Maldives from November 2019 to March 2020 on Costa Victoria! Everyone must board this cruise and have a journey of a lifetime. How Much Did It Cost? Approx. 3 nights Mumbai to Cochin or Cochin to Maldives Starting from 24,800 p.p or 7 nights Mumbai to Maldives Starting from 39,800 p.p. Only (includes world-class accommodation, entertainment and meals) Kids Below 18 years sharing pay only port taxes and minimal gratitude!