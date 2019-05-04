Livin' Live: Here's Our Pick Of Where To Enjoy Live Music In Mumbai

This bar has won a loyal set of patrons who swear by the amazing service, great food, and even better gigs. They usually play retro numbers which works well for the crowd here. Watch out for their live music gigs that happen once a month where musicians come together to create original Hindi indie music that’s played at this fabulous venue in Bandra Reclamation!

#LBBTip- they also have jam sessions on Sunday evenings.

