Live Music Night At Harry's On Wednesday Is Worth The Penny!

An exuberant resto-bar near Hiranandani gardens, Harry's was nothing short of a surprise to me. Having heard a lot about the same especially about the branch in Bangalore, we decided to visit this play end of last month on a weekday dinner hours. A live music event was on cards with an amazing melange of some famous tracks from the Bollywood. We went on to sip a few drinks combined with a bar bite or 2 to spend some really good time at this place. Peri-Peri Salsa Fries:- A succulent combination of green chilli spice with some peri-peri and cheese all in the right proportion with a perfect crispness to the fries. Job well done. Though a bit pricey VFM 4/5 Red sangria:- One from the classic section of cocktails, this wine just went well with the fries. We opted for cocktails instead of the regular drinks, for a change. Simple yet good Asian fusion:- Great foamy texture more because of the puree of fruits used to prepare. Very different from the other classical mocktails that were available to order. So this one was an instant choice for me to try something different, Definitely recommended. Guava mary:- Another classic from the house of cocktails thought this one lacked a bit of juicy flavour of guava. On the spice end of it, just to the point, you expect it to be. Goes well with a less spicy dish or mains. Worth a try. Fondue stuffed mushroom :- The button mushroom cooked well with 8-9 pieces served though lacking at the end for the infusion of cheese. Rest to the point and can't be any happy with the mushroom preparation. VFM 4/5 Harry's Stroganoff:- After all the amount of liquid flowing from the bar, we decided to test our tastebuds with some signature preparation at harry's. Was very overwhelming for me from the first bite itself with the creamy paprika a big killer surprise. The exotic veggies added another twist to the preparation. Recommended. Simply good VFM 5/5 Drunken Volcano Cake:- Old monk rum burnt and the residue settles at the top of the cake. The chocolate cake is served with a chocolate stick and vanilla scoop and the flavour is tasteful. The entire process of mild fire on dessert makes it look like drunken. amazing concept and attractive. Overall a place to look out for if you people wanting to enjoy the nightlife to the fullest.