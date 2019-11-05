Live Music With A Pretty Rooftop & Yum Food At This Restro Bar In Andheri!

18th Century Rooftop Restrobar- This new restobar packed with good ancient vibes, feeling like royalty. Ambience is true to its name. Grand entrance with vintage collections and artefacts. Indoor comfy vintage seatings and outdoor rooftop settings. Live music on the rooftop with good food and drinks for an amazing dining experience. Drinks, 🔹️Strawberry & Basil Mojito- Non-alcoholic drink of strawberry and citrus with add on basil extract. Sweetened with syrup. 🔹️Dragon Ginger Mojito- Rum based concoction of mint, crushed dragon fruit and ginger. Garnished with square pieces of dragon fruit. Potent cocktail. Starters, 🔹️Seasonal Chicken skewers - Grilled chicken skewers with pesto aioli. A mix of tangy and spicy taste. Their speciality dish prepared well. 🔹️Vada Pao Bao with Tea- Indo Chinese fusion made of soft bun encompassing potato sabzi, garlic chutney, mint chutney and besan boondies. Deconstructed vada pav. Accompanied tea was also good. Main Course, 🔹️Chicken Tepnyaki Hakka Noodles- Dish of the day. Composed of Teppanyaki noodles with Tawa seared chicken and veggies. Kinda mixture of savoury and sweet sauce. Perfectly moist and delicious. Highly recommended! 🔹️Chicken Musallam with butter naan- Royal Awadhi recipe prepared with aromatic spices. Classic Mughlai dish made of marinated chicken and creamy gravy. Topped with boiled egg white like a cheese. Tasted great with butter naan. Dessert, 🔹️Panipuri Basundi Shots- Rava crisp puri filled with motichur, chocolate and served on basundi shot glass. Basundi consistency thinner than required. Otherwise, the combo was unique. An elevated cocktail and food experience.