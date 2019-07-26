How long has it been since you’ve been at a restaurant, enjoying a fine meal with musicians singing soulful, live music alongside? With candle light dinners like these, and live music venues such as the ones below, we believe that you’re soon going to be the protagonist of Date Night – Revisited.
Dine With Live Music At These Restaurants For Old-School Date Nights
Goa Portuguesa Restobar
Do you like your food with a flavour of the sea? You may have already eaten at Goa Portuguesa, where some of the more authentic Goan {and Maharashtrian, and South Indian} food is prepared. The experience is only heightened with their singer who, similar to the likes of Fountain Sizzlers, loves to take requests and walks around with his guitar in hand. You may request for songs in Hindi or Marathi.
When: Friday, Saturdays & Sundays, 8pm–12pm (We suggest you call ahead to confirm before heading there)
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Gymkahana 91
Gymkhana 91 in Lower Parel with its beautiful decor complete with tiled flooring and vintage industrial accesnts, low lighting and eclectic menu makes for a great casual date with your partner. Add to that live music every Wednesday night and we've got a winner!
When: Wednesday nights
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Veranda
Veranda's in a simple word, charming. A gorgeous space peppered with natural accents like potted plants, combined with an art deco vibe and wall art, this restaurant checks several date night boxes. The menu offers contemporary Indian cuisine and a selection of wine, signature cocktails and beers to go along with it. If you love jazz, mosey on over on a Saturday night for their live late night jazz sessions.
When: Saturday nights 10 PM onwards
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
White Charcoal
If you're looking for a fine dine date experience, White Charcoal has you sorted. The restaurant's theme is carried forward in its minimalist black-and-white decor that lends it a certain sophistication. The menu features modern Indian cuisine and you'll get to share dishes like chilli red snapper ceviche, Assam tea smoked duck breast, Gucchi mattar malai and more.
When: Live music nights are held regularly, but we suggest you give them a call for details
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Zaika Crave
Zaika at Club Aquaria is an upscale casual dining restaurant and lounge known for its lively ambiance and North Indian cuisine. If you and your SO are Bollywood fans, we suggest heading here on a Wednesday night for live, unplugged music where you can join in on the fun too. Sing along to your favourite Bollywood tunes and forget those mid-week blues!
When: Wednesday nights from 8:30 PM onwards (we suggest you call and confirm before heading here)
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
