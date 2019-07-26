Dine With Live Music At These Restaurants For Old-School Date Nights

Do you like your food with a flavour of the sea? You may have already eaten at Goa Portuguesa, where some of the more authentic Goan {and Maharashtrian, and South Indian} food is prepared. The experience is only heightened with their singer who, similar to the likes of Fountain Sizzlers, loves to take requests and walks around with his guitar in hand. You may request for songs in Hindi or Marathi.

When: Friday, Saturdays & Sundays, 8pm–12pm (We suggest you call ahead to confirm before heading there)