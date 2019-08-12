BKC DIVE is located in the prime area of BKC and it's a great place. The live music over here is mind-blowing and the ambience is also great. The place is always packed in evenings because they provide a lot of offers such as they have happy hours as well. The bar menu here is affordable. The food menu also has a good amount of variety. Coming to the taste the food served here is tasty. The staff also here is cooperative and quick at providing service. I ordered the following: Food- Teriyaki chicken Chicken seekh kebab Chicken coriander chilly (my favourite) Chicken tikka masala with roti ki tokri Chicken Manchurian with noodles Chicken Stroganoff Drinks- Cosmopolitan Green Appletini Dessert- Chocolate marble mousse The food and drinks everything over here is great. Had a great time at this place.
Live Music With Good Food And Drinks
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
But I was disappointed with the washrooms over here they were unhygienic and were not clean only if they could maintain them and take good care it will be much better.
₹3,000+
Big Group, Bae
