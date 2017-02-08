Milk A Goat And Tend The Farms In Rural Maharashtra With These Offbeat Trips

With an overt romanticism attached to far off exotic locations in other countries for travellers in India, we find Grassroutes in a space of reconnecting with the country’s roots. As a part of their experience, they intend to introduce people to the rural way of living, celebrating the villages of India wherein you stay in a village, with the locals and do everything they do. This is not to glorify the rural way of life but for people who’re willing to learn and understand the communities that are so far removed from the urban setting.

The experience, in that sense, is meant to be wholesome and authentic. This includes doing what the locals do; farming like the farmers, drawing water from the well, milking their goats, and engaging with the locals and their traditions and games. The local cuisine is served, and one can even offer their help to cook along with them with the organic, local ingredients. From learning to build shacks, to thatching roofs and learning the intricate art details of the local fare – it’s all for the unaware to get a better understanding and in turn supporting them.

The package is anything between INR 4,000 to INR 7,000 depending on the experiences one wants. If you’d like to be a part of these delightful experiences, you can mail them on info@grassroutes.co.in for further information.