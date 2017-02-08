Live off the radar and learn more about the intricate culture of rural and tribal life by signing up with Grassroutes Journey for an authentic rural experience.
Milk A Goat And Tend The Farms In Rural Maharashtra With These Offbeat Trips
Back To The Basics
Introducing the concept of responsible tourism in India, Grassroutes Journey has conceptualised a unique way of rediscovering India. They organise trips that take visitors on an authentic off-grid living experiences in the hearts of villages of Maharashtra.
The villages that they support are the beautiful, serene and lovable villages of Purushwadi {approximately 220 kms away from Mumbai} known for the Hindu Mahadeo Koli tribe, Dehna {130 km away from Mumbai}, a warm and welcoming village which has equal parts of love and rain, and Valwanda {125 kms away from Mumbai} renowned for their Warli tribe and Warli art.
What We Love
With an overt romanticism attached to far off exotic locations in other countries for travellers in India, we find Grassroutes in a space of reconnecting with the country’s roots. As a part of their experience, they intend to introduce people to the rural way of living, celebrating the villages of India wherein you stay in a village, with the locals and do everything they do. This is not to glorify the rural way of life but for people who’re willing to learn and understand the communities that are so far removed from the urban setting.
The experience, in that sense, is meant to be wholesome and authentic. This includes doing what the locals do; farming like the farmers, drawing water from the well, milking their goats, and engaging with the locals and their traditions and games. The local cuisine is served, and one can even offer their help to cook along with them with the organic, local ingredients. From learning to build shacks, to thatching roofs and learning the intricate art details of the local fare – it’s all for the unaware to get a better understanding and in turn supporting them.
The package is anything between INR 4,000 to INR 7,000 depending on the experiences one wants. If you’d like to be a part of these delightful experiences, you can mail them on info@grassroutes.co.in for further information.
So, We’re Saying…
Grassroute Journey engage with the locals for you to not just have an enriching experience, but also for the locals to learn from the city dwellers. If supporting and engaging with the rural communities and also making a vacation out of it sounds like your kind of thing, then Grassroutes Journey is for you.
LBBTip
They’re coming up with an off-grid living experience on 11 Feb and 12 Feb and you can read more here.
