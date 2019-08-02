Let's Nacho? Here's Our Guide To The Most Loaded Nachos In Mumbai

Even if its not Friday, TGIF is the place to go for a bucket loads of loaded cheesy nachos. Apart from the delicious cocktails at TGIF and their old-school rock music, the ultimate Friday’s nachos are to die for, quite literally.

Made from corn tortilla chips that are then topped with two types of cheese (cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese) which is then mixed further with black lentils, green poppers, tomatoes, chilies served with sour cream and pica de gallo and if you’re in luck a dip of delicious guacamole. If you love meat, then add chicken or S75 stripes to indulge in a heavy meal.

Price: INR 630 (INR 120 extra for chicken)