In a cafe or a pub, and want to munch on something that's tasty as well as light on the tummy? Trust Nachos, Mexico's best gift to India. There’s no better feeling than twisting our nachos with melted cheese and beans and dipping it into the salsa sauce for greater pleasure. But we also want our Nachos to be loaded and full of cheese. And that made us hunt for places that would serve our purpose. Here’s our guide to the most loaded, cheesiest nachos in the city. If we missed any, hit us up in the comments.
Let's Nacho? Here's Our Guide To The Most Loaded Nachos In Mumbai
Nachos Chicos, Sammy Sosa
This uber Mexican eatery in Oshiwara serves one of the most loaded nachos in the town. Forget the old Doritos, they make their own bad-ass nachos from scratch. These freshly prepared corn flour chips come loaded with melted cheese and a side of fresh and tangy salsa. If you like more than your cheese, find chili beans, chicken or lentil jalapenos as well.
Price: INR 320 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Big Bang Nachos, New Yorker
The Nachos at this original New Yorker in town opposite Chowpatty, boast of cheese and beans. An upgrade to their classic New Yorker nachos, the Big Bang nachos come loaded with extra chips, more cheese, beans, ice berg lettuce, tomato chunks, jalapeno hunks and everything that sweetens the nachos deal. It’s big, more than filling and a bomb of an appetiser.
Price: INR 320 onward.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Chicken Nachos At Jamjar Diner
If you're in Versova, missing out on Jamjar Diner's Chicken and Pork Nachos will be a bad decision, guys. It is juicy, spicy and everything that you'd ever dream of having in your Nachos.
Price: INR 384 upwards.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Ultimate Friday's Nachos@TGIF
Even if its not Friday, TGIF is the place to go for a bucket loads of loaded cheesy nachos. Apart from the delicious cocktails at TGIF and their old-school rock music, the ultimate Friday’s nachos are to die for, quite literally.
Made from corn tortilla chips that are then topped with two types of cheese (cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese) which is then mixed further with black lentils, green poppers, tomatoes, chilies served with sour cream and pica de gallo and if you’re in luck a dip of delicious guacamole. If you love meat, then add chicken or S75 stripes to indulge in a heavy meal.
Price: INR 630 (INR 120 extra for chicken)
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Pulled Chicken Nachos, MRP- My Regular Place
Another great place for chicken Nachos is this fine dining restaurant in Dadar. MRP is a great place for its pulled chicken nachos. The base of nachos is topped with pulled chicken strips and a little bit of melted cheese thrown in for good measure, These nachos are served with three sauces, that is, black bean puree, jalapeno cheese sauce and pico de gallo.
Price: INR 390 upwards.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Signature Nachos J, Ovenfresh
Popular with the regular nachos lovers, Ovenfresh comes out with flying colours scoring 10/10 with their signature nachos J. It’s a small bakery doubling up as a cafe so expect the place to be crowded often with waiting time that may take up to almost 15 minutes. But we like to have our nachos with an appetite and patience.
The nachos are topped with oodles and oodles of melted cheese, green peppers and served with a dip of salsa. They are enough to fill one person, and on a scale of cheesy to so cheesy, it’s definitely ‘oh my god cheesy’.
#LBBTip: Ovenfresh only takes cash so make sure your wallet holds the newly minted notes.
Price: INR 235 upwards.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Grande Nachos, The Irish House
The Irish House if known for anything is for getting the quintessential pub food right. We love the variety of beer that is served there (they serve Guinness for heaven’s sake), the grande nachos are definitely our favourite in the city.
The corn tortilla chips come loaded with baked beans, Mexican cheese, jalapenos and fresh peppers. For your benefit, one may even add chicken or beef (the latter being a a class apart) to the nachos and live a happy blessed life. These loaded nachos come with sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
Price: INR 465 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
