Try The Lobster Bisque Rolls At The Clearing House In Fort

Fine Dining

The Clearing House

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ballard Estate, 13, 14 & 15, Calicut Road, Fort, Mumbai

Great For

Pro-tip

Make sure you dunk the roll in the bisque as both elements should be eaten together.

More info

I liked this because it is bite-sized, but you get all the taste and experience of fresh lobster. Plus, dunking it in the bisque is just fun to do! If not the lobster bisque, then you can stick to the small plates section of the menu. They have some great options so you can eat your heart out without getting too full or spending too much.

