Make sure you dunk the roll in the bisque as both elements should be eaten together.
Try The Lobster Bisque Rolls At The Clearing House In Fort
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
I liked this because it is bite-sized, but you get all the taste and experience of fresh lobster. Plus, dunking it in the bisque is just fun to do! If not the lobster bisque, then you can stick to the small plates section of the menu. They have some great options so you can eat your heart out without getting too full or spending too much.
