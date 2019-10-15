Local Bar With A Modern Touch In Byculla!

So I went to this place called "Lion Heart" on Friday evening with my friends. Its a local bar with a modern touch given to it. It’s a hidden gem in the vicinity of Byculla. We have tried most of the restaurants in this area and trust me Lion Heart is the one we keep coming back to. The ambience is quite nice. They have got sports screening and amazing music which will surely make you groove. This place is hardly a few minutes away from the station so travelling is not an issue. Wanna grab a beer with friends post-work? Then Lion Heart is the place for you. So not only the place is awesome but the food here is also amazing. My job is to ramble through as much of a menu like this as I can, and I do put my back into it. But sometimes you need to step back from such an experience and work out what's best for you. So they do have an interesting menu. Recently they have introduced new cocktails and mocktails in their menu. Not only that they have started with buffet in the afternoon as they are all-day dining lounge. I loved their lunch buffet because you can try a little bit of everything and its delicious. I have been craving their lunch buffet for a while now so we plan on stopping in over the weekend. We were also pleasantly surprised by their dinner service. The food here is finger-licking awesome and when I say that I mean it. The food here is pretty much spot on for authenticity. So we had Mai-Tai and Paprika Crush in cocktail and mocktail and starters, we had crispy chicken and Mumbai Mirchi kebab. In the main course, we had ordered chicken Manchurian sizzler. The service has always been very attentive whenever we have been here. And as for value, in my opinion, it is well worth it and we have always left full and very satisfied. Wait we are not yet done! How can we complete our evening without desserts? For desserts also they have got an amazing menu. We had ordered a chocolate sandwich which was nicely decorated with gems. I loved their presentation. The staff was very polite, humble and helpful. Overall the place is just fantastic and must-visit if in Byculla!