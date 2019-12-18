Charni Road

Cafes
Cafes

Raisin Restro Cafe

Drop By This Cute Cafe In The Hearts Of Mumbai
Charni Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Eat Pray Luv

Eat A 4-Course Lunch For INR 399 At This Eatery That Looks Like An Instagram Dream
Charni Road
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Icecreamo

Guava Chilli Or Chocolate Brownie Popsicles: Get It All For INR 50 Upward At This Dessert Parlour
Charni Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Bombay Havelli

A New All-Vegetarian Restaurant In SoBo Is Also Doing Good For The Differently-Abled
Charni Road
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Blendorama

Oh Snap! Here's Where You Can Get Insta-worthy Desserts In SoBo
Girgaum
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres

Iran Culture House

Learn About Iran's History & Speak To Persians At This Unexplored Cultural House
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Ulta Pizza

The Inside Out Pizza Is The Latest Food Trend In Mumbai & We're Super Intrigued
Kemps Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Patil Juice Centre

Patil Juice Centre In SoBo Serves Amazing Oreo Cookie Milkshake & Is Open Till 1AM
Girgaum
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops

Jewelscart

This Brand Offers A Stunning Collection Of Jewellery At Reasonable Prices
Girgaum
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Rajwadi

Add A Touch Of Benaras To Your Wardrobe With Stoles And More From This SoBo Store
Girgaum
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Bold Fashion

Suit Up: Men, Get Yourself Customized Suits And Jackets From This Cool Boutique
Girgaum
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Lokoman

Indulge In Nutella-Stuffed Loukoumades At This Greek Dessert Cafe
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Food Rush

Enjoy Some Vegetarian Delicacies At This Restaurant In Girgaon
Girgaum
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Paras Fashion

Gift Yourself Treasured Japanese Shibori Stoles From This Store For Only INR 250
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Church Restaurant

Get Authentic Butter Chicken From This Restaurant Delivered At Your Doorsteps For Just INR 85
Kalbadevi
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Taraporevala Aquarium

Nothing Fishy About It: Taraporevala Aquarium Is Ideal For A Day Trip On The Weekend
Girgaum
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Calae

Off-Shoulder Tops, Anyone? Calae Has Great Clothes For Plus-Sized Women
Girgaum
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Navrangi Ice Cream and Falooda

Go To Girgaum Chowpatty For Visarjan, Stay For The Pav Bhaji And Kulfi
Chowpatty
Street Food
Street Food

Badshah Pani Puri

Go To Girgaum Chowpatty For Visarjan, Stay For The Pav Bhaji And Kulfi
Girgaum
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

No Borders

Shop For Vintage Items & Artistic Treasures At This Store In A 300-Year Old Bungalow
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Gupta's Snacks Corner

Go To Girgaum Chowpatty For Visarjan, Stay For The Pav Bhaji And Kulfi
Chowpatty
Other
Other

Khotachiwadi

Listen To Heritage Stories Come Alive With Vintage Surroundings At This House In Khotachiwadi
Girgaum
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

39B By the Bay

Try Roomalizone At This Sea-Facing Vegetarian Cafe
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Revival Restaurant

Have Your Thali & Eat It Too At This Iconic Seaside Eatery In Mumbai
Chowpatty
