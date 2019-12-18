Dadar East

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Charcoal Eats
Fast Food Restaurants

Charcoal Eats

Binge On Fries, Puffy Pizza & Biryanis At This New Outlet Of Charcoal Eats In Dadar
Dadar East
NGOs
image - Samaritans
NGOs

Samaritans

Looking For Help? Call This Support Group For Advice In Times Of Need
Dadar East
Bars
image - MRP - My Regular Place
Bars

MRP - My Regular Place

Worth It: This Chocolate Jenga Tower In Dadar Will Make Your Diet Fall Apart
Dadar East
Accessories
image - Ankur Dupatta Ghar
Accessories

Ankur Dupatta Ghar

Not Just Laal: Get Multicoloured Stoles In Every Design At This Little Dadar Store
Dadar
Movie Theatres
image - Plaza Cinema
Movie Theatres

Plaza Cinema

Have You Been To This Iconic Cinema That's Almost A Century Old?
Dadar
Dessert Parlours
image - Coffee by Di Bella
Dessert Parlours

Coffee by Di Bella

The Freakshakes That Blew Up Instagram Have Reached Mumbai
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The House Of Misal
Fast Food Restaurants

The House Of Misal

House of Misal- Serving A Versatile Variety Of Misal!
Dadar
Musical Instrument Stores
image - BD Vaidya & Co.
Musical Instrument Stores

BD Vaidya & Co.

Musically Inclined? Shop For Instruments (Or Sell Them!) At This Music Store in Dadar
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Jay Bharat Textorium
Clothing Stores

Jay Bharat Textorium

Of Sarees And Cut Pieces: Jay Bharat Textorium In Dadar Is Your Go-To Place For Pure Georgette Fabrics
Dadar
Accessories
image - Worth It
Accessories

Worth It

Kawaii Alert! This Dadar Store Has Oh-So-Cute Cute Backpacks
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Gopal & Sons
Clothing Stores

Gopal & Sons

Sleep Wear Magic: This Store Has Comfy Batik Nighties To Beat The Heat
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Sachin Selections
Clothing Stores

Sachin Selections

From Cotton Kurtas to Tunics: This Store Has Affordable And Great Summer Clothing
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Om Designer
Clothing Stores

Om Designer

Banarasi To Pure Silk: Grab Saris From This Shop In Dadar Starting At Just INR 500
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Maya Matching Centre
Clothing Stores

Maya Matching Centre

Got A Saree With No Blouse To Match? We Bet This Shop Will Have It
Dadar
Shoe Stores
image - Perfect Shoes
Shoe Stores

Perfect Shoes

Customise It! This Dadar Shoe Store Does Made-To-Order Shoes For Larger Feet
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Angrezi Dhaba
Casual Dining

Angrezi Dhaba

Check Out This Vibrant Rooftop Restaurant With Quirky selfie Zones!
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Dadar Emporium
Clothing Stores

Dadar Emporium

Baap Ka Maal Or 4 Play: This New Burger Joint Is Slaying It With Its Delicious Fare
Dadar
Accessories
image - Janhavi Collection
Accessories

Janhavi Collection

Cat Themed Backpacks, Slings & Furry Wallets: Get Bags Starting At INR 200
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Navnath Blouse
Clothing Stores

Navnath Blouse

Mix & Match: Grab Blouses For Lehengas Or Saris At INR 200 From This Store
Dadar
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Purva Pangat
Casual Dining

Hotel Purva Pangat

The Authentic Taste Of Malwani: Calling All Sea Food Lovers!
Dadar
Clothing Stores
image - Suvidha Fashion
Clothing Stores

Suvidha Fashion

This Dadar Store Is A One-Stop Shop For All Things Wedding
Dadar
Gift Shops
image - Party Poppers
Gift Shops

Party Poppers

Party On Your Mind? Get Rid Of Decor Woes And Head To Party Poppers In Dadar
Dadar
Home Décor Stores
image - Saturn Decoration
Home Décor Stores

Saturn Decoration

Head To This Dadar Store For All Your Home & Party Decor Needs
Dadar
