Feel like you need to talk to someone or that there’s too much to handle? Samaritans is a reputed support group that is only a call away.
Looking For Help? Call This Support Group For Advice In Times Of Need
Mental health is an issue easily ignored and effortlessly dismissed. If you ever feel low, feel like things are going out of control or are at a tipping point, please just give support group and helpline Samaritans a call at their hotline 022 6565 3267 or 022 64643267. You may also email them on samaritans.helpline@gmail.com.
Though it may seem hopeless, help is just one phone call away. If nothing else, they will just be a sounding board, and sometimes that’s enough. We hope that you feel better soon.
