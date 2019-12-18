Kalyan

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalyan

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Traffic Signal
Fast Food Restaurants

Traffic Signal

Budget-Friendly Outlet With A Variety Of Dishes To Choose From!
Kalyan
Dessert Parlours
image - Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar
Dessert Parlours

Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar

Treat Yourself With Varieties Of Desserts And Shakes At This Ice Cream Factory
Kalyan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Box Office Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Box Office Cafe

Live Like A Celeb: Box Office Cafe Brings Bollywood Feels For Everyone
Kalyan
Casual Dining
image - Adipoli
Casual Dining

Adipoli

Craving Meen Curry? This New Eatery Is Nailing Keralite Cuisine
Kalyan
Casual Dining
image - Videsi Desi Bistro
Casual Dining

Videsi Desi Bistro

Naan Bruschetta Or Thai Pot Rice: This Eatery Serves Dishes That Are Out-Of-The-Box
Kalyan
Libraries
image - New Page
Libraries

New Page

There's A New Library In Mumbai & It Looks Like One Of The Cosiest Places On The Planet
Kalyan
Cafes
image - Greenhouse Cafe
Cafes

Greenhouse Cafe

No Excuses: This Kalyan Health Cafe Is Open From 6 AM To Midnight
Kalyan
Food Trucks
image - RockSalt - Food On Wheels
Food Trucks

RockSalt - Food On Wheels

Get Delicious Waffles And Pesto Pasta At This Kalyan Food Truck
Kalyan
Casual Dining
image - Pop Tate's
Casual Dining

Pop Tate's

Heading From Mumbai To Nashik? Stop At This Eatery For Yummy Lemon Chicken
Kalyan
Casual Dining
image - Urban Tadka
Casual Dining

Urban Tadka

Heading From Mumbai To Nashik? Stop At This Eatery For Yummy Lemon Chicken
Kalyan
Sweet Shops
image - Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet Shops

Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi

Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
image - Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Sweet Shops

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Other
image - Mohammed Ali Road
Other

Mohammed Ali Road

Satiate Your Dessert Cravings With Sweet Treats From This Street
Masjid Bandar
Other
image - Mohammed Ali Road
Other

Mohammed Ali Road

Are You In Love With Kebabs? Then You Need To Visit Mohammed Ali Road
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sukri's Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Sukri's Biryani House

This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Bakeries
image - Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
Bakeries

Roshan Bakery & Restaurant

We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
Religious Establishments
image - Mughal Masjid
Religious Establishments

Mughal Masjid

How To Find A Slice Of Persia On Mohammed Ali Road
Umerkhadi
Casual Dining
image - Noor Mohammadi Hotel
Casual Dining

Noor Mohammadi Hotel

If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Casual Dining
image - Shalimar Restaurant
Casual Dining

Shalimar Restaurant

Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Religious Establishments
image - Musafir Khana
Religious Establishments

Musafir Khana

Get Pretty Blue Plates & Affordable Crockery From This Shop Inside Musaffir Khana
Fort
Cosmetics Stores
image - S MD Ayub MD Yaqub
Cosmetics Stores

S MD Ayub MD Yaqub

You Can Buy Rain In A Bottle At This Hidden Store In The City
Masjid Bandar
Kitchen Supplies
image - Rose Collection
Kitchen Supplies

Rose Collection

Get Pretty Blue Plates & Affordable Crockery From This Shop Inside Musafir Khana
Fort
Accessories
image - Smera Bags & Accessories
Accessories

Smera Bags & Accessories

Looking for Chic Vegan Leather Bags? Smera's Got Your Back
Kalbadevi
Other
image - Letter Boxes
Other

Letter Boxes

Got Storage Problems? Solve It With These Colourful Vintage Tin Trunks
Kalbadevi
Markets
image - Bhendi Bazaar
Markets

Bhendi Bazaar

Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250
Bhuleshwar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Radio Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Radio Restaurant

The Murgh Taliban At This 100-Year-Old Restaurant In Crawford Market Is Deadly
Fort
Casual Dining
image - Gulshan - E- Iran
Casual Dining

Gulshan - E- Iran

Satiate Your Mughlai Fare Cravings With Sumptuous Mutton Shahi, Dabba Gosht & More At Gulshan-E-Iran
Mumbai CST Area
Home Décor Stores
image - Ram Metal
Home Décor Stores

Ram Metal

Write It Up: These Funky Letters And Neon Signage Will Brighten Up Your Room
Bhuleshwar
Home Décor Stores
image - The Gujrat Trunk Depot
Home Décor Stores

The Gujrat Trunk Depot

Quirk Up Your Storage Game With These Cheap And Colourful Trunks
Kalbadevi
Stationery Stores
image - Eastcoast
Stationery Stores

Eastcoast

Minion Trolleys, Unicorn Pens, And Burger Notepads: This Crawford Market Store Will Leave You Awestruck
Kalbadevi
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Kalyan?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE