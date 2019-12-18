Explore
Kalyan
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalyan
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Fine Dining
Dessert Parlours
Accessories
Bars
Boutiques
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Traffic Signal
Budget-Friendly Outlet With A Variety Of Dishes To Choose From!
Kalyan
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar
Treat Yourself With Varieties Of Desserts And Shakes At This Ice Cream Factory
Kalyan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Box Office Cafe
Live Like A Celeb: Box Office Cafe Brings Bollywood Feels For Everyone
Kalyan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Adipoli
Craving Meen Curry? This New Eatery Is Nailing Keralite Cuisine
Kalyan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Videsi Desi Bistro
Naan Bruschetta Or Thai Pot Rice: This Eatery Serves Dishes That Are Out-Of-The-Box
Kalyan
Libraries
Libraries
New Page
There's A New Library In Mumbai & It Looks Like One Of The Cosiest Places On The Planet
Kalyan
Cafes
Cafes
Greenhouse Cafe
No Excuses: This Kalyan Health Cafe Is Open From 6 AM To Midnight
Kalyan
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
RockSalt - Food On Wheels
Get Delicious Waffles And Pesto Pasta At This Kalyan Food Truck
Kalyan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pop Tate's
Heading From Mumbai To Nashik? Stop At This Eatery For Yummy Lemon Chicken
Kalyan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Urban Tadka
Heading From Mumbai To Nashik? Stop At This Eatery For Yummy Lemon Chicken
Kalyan
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Other
Other
Mohammed Ali Road
Satiate Your Dessert Cravings With Sweet Treats From This Street
Masjid Bandar
Other
Other
Mohammed Ali Road
Are You In Love With Kebabs? Then You Need To Visit Mohammed Ali Road
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sukri's Biryani House
This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Bakeries
Bakeries
Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
Mughal Masjid
How To Find A Slice Of Persia On Mohammed Ali Road
Umerkhadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Noor Mohammadi Hotel
If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shalimar Restaurant
Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
Musafir Khana
Get Pretty Blue Plates & Affordable Crockery From This Shop Inside Musaffir Khana
Fort
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
S MD Ayub MD Yaqub
You Can Buy Rain In A Bottle At This Hidden Store In The City
Masjid Bandar
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
Rose Collection
Get Pretty Blue Plates & Affordable Crockery From This Shop Inside Musafir Khana
Fort
Accessories
Accessories
Smera Bags & Accessories
Looking for Chic Vegan Leather Bags? Smera's Got Your Back
Kalbadevi
Other
Other
Letter Boxes
Got Storage Problems? Solve It With These Colourful Vintage Tin Trunks
Kalbadevi
Markets
Markets
Bhendi Bazaar
Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250
Bhuleshwar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Radio Restaurant
The Murgh Taliban At This 100-Year-Old Restaurant In Crawford Market Is Deadly
Fort
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gulshan - E- Iran
Satiate Your Mughlai Fare Cravings With Sumptuous Mutton Shahi, Dabba Gosht & More At Gulshan-E-Iran
Mumbai CST Area
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Ram Metal
Write It Up: These Funky Letters And Neon Signage Will Brighten Up Your Room
Bhuleshwar
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Gujrat Trunk Depot
Quirk Up Your Storage Game With These Cheap And Colourful Trunks
Kalbadevi
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Eastcoast
Minion Trolleys, Unicorn Pens, And Burger Notepads: This Crawford Market Store Will Leave You Awestruck
Kalbadevi
