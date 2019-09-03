Locked Out Alone? Call Up These 24-Hour Locksmiths In Mumbai For Help

Sheikh aka SS Key Maker works out of Andheri East offering 24-hour services across Mumbai. In his own words “from Churchgate to Dahisar”, Sheikh will render his services to anyone in need- no matter what the time, he is quite the hero we need and deserve. Just give him a call, explain the situation so he comes ready with the gear and tools.

Price: INR 600 upwards for unlocking the door

Dial Up: 9821755146

Pro-Tip: Keep in mind, the further you’re away from Andheri East, the more the charges.