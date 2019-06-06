Loco Loca- An Open Restaurant With Delicious Food Served In Style

This place has a beautiful vibrant ambience with an open deck which is so rare in Mumbai. It's so breezy here with their air coolers so you will never feel the heat of Mumbai in this open place. Loca Loca is situated in Lokhandwala Andheri. The place has an open kitchen and is handled by the very renowned chef Ajay Chopra. The food here is commendable. We started off with a chicken starter which is Yakitori Chicken Togarashi. It was so succulent and juicy! The presentation was on point. We then ordered a chicken supreme crispy burger which was the best burger ever. The freshness and the taste of the burger were amazing. It was so original and freshly made. The side veggies served were also tossed in an amazing oil which brought an awesome essence to the burger. We ordered a peach iced tea which was okay. We then moved on and ordered another burger which was poly chicks burger. It was greenish and the chicken was flowing out of the buns which were amazing. The presentation was great!. It tasted even better and was a perfect filling meal for us. The chicken was cooked very well. It tasted so juicy and yummy. Hats off the chefs there, they did an amazing job. We ended the day with a smokey whisky chocolate cigar. It looked really good but it was okayish as there wasn't anything smokey about it nor was there whiskey. It was just a chocolate mousse. Overall this place was amazing and awesome. The ambience just complemented the food very well. A must go-to place in Andheri!