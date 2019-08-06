Loco Loca Is A Restaurant For Casual Dining With Friends & Have Some Chill Time

Loco Loca is on the ground floor of The Empresa Hotel. A casual dining restaurant serving great food. Before we entered, we saw Pasteleria, which is a newly opened bakery by Loco Loca. They have an amazing collection of Pastries, Cupcakes, Croissants, and Tarts. The ambience looks amazing with one side of the wall made up of real indoor plants. Enough seating arrangement and a big projector to watch the cricket match and a well-lit area. Being outdoors, the management has also ensured that the place has proper cooling with coolers and fans. Coming to the F&B, we ordered Drinks: -Strawberry & Peach Lemonade: A perfectly refreshing drink for the evening. -Hot Chocolate: Wanted to try something hot, so went for this. Couldn’t go wrong with this one, right? Starters: -Shish Tawook: Five pieces of grilled Chicken Skewers made in Harissa sauce. It was served with Rocca salad by the side. The Chicken was tender & juicy. -Harissa Prawns Skewers: Five pieces of grilled Prawn Skewers made in Harissa sauce. This was served on a bed of beetroot labneh. I found this dish a little dry. It could have been made better. Mains: -Poly Chicks: A huge Burger with grilled tandoori Chicken pieces and a mix of avocado and cheese stuffing. It's a unique and great combination. I loved the taste of the Burger very much. -Potato Mille-Feuille: Mille Feuille means a dish made up of layers with a filling. This one was a perfect baked dish made of sliced potatoes, parmesan, and wild mushroom Ragout. The taste was too good. A must-try dish for sure. Dessert: From their Mango menu, we order Mango Tres Leches - I simply love this. It’s just perfect to end the meal. Go try this till the mango festival lasts. You can thank me later for suggesting it. Chocolate Overloaded: A beautifully presented dessert made of Belgium Choco Lava Cake, Vanilla Scoop, Puff & some fresh fruits. A restaurant for casual dining with friends, the quantity and the quality of the dishes is good for the price. Highly recommended.