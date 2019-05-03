Drop By This Place For Some Spanish & Indian Cuisines Served With A Twist

I and my friend are always up to discover something so we turned up to Loco Loca. Mocktails 1. Blueberry Basil - Contains blueberry syrup with a soft drink and it tastes very good. 2. Apple Kiwi Slushy - Contains apple with kiwi with a lot of ice and it is the best drink I ever had. Starters 1. Yakitari Chicken - 5 streaks of chicken dipped in barbeque sauce and served with spicy chilli barbeque sauce. 2. Loaded Nachos - The chaos was a combination of salsa sauce, chutney, yoghurt and charcoal nachos. Main course 1. Penne Arrabbiata Pasta - The taste is tangy since it is mixed with tomato sauce 2. Poly Chicks - Chopped chicken mixed with mint chutney and studded between the buns. Served with potato fries and veggies. Loved it. 💕 Desserts 1. Whiskey & Smoke Cigar- One of the best dessert, It was a chocolate cigar which had whiskey in it. Don't worry it had very less quantity of whisky in it. Loved it 2. White Chocolate Mousse - The mouse contained vanilla mousse with raspberry flavour based with chocolate.