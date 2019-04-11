If you're someone who loves being in lowly-lit places, this lamp is for you. The rope gives it a grungy, rough-around-the-edges look and the bulb provides the right amount of light needed to space out at night. Don't forget to take your haggling skills with you. Even before we could begin, the shopkeeper informed us about a perennial 40 percent discount on certain items.

Haggle-Shaggle: Original price was INR 4,000 but we got it for INR 2,400.