Lokhandwala Has A New Coffee & Dessert Hub

A hidden gem in the city, the Poshpit, is just one month old. IPL player Iqbal Abdullah and Co-Owner Hazique Khan bring this quaint little cafe to Lokhandwala, Andheri. With plush and warm interiors, this place has a very cosy vibe to it. The use of wood furniture and murals makes it very inviting and comfortable. Catering to all ages and tastes, they have a varied cuisine range: Continental and Asian. They brew their own coffees and trust us, they're the best in town. The Poshpit makes and bakes its own bread and desserts. They are to die for. We couldn't stop eating the desserts and cookies. We ordered some of their dishes : Honey Chilli Potato: 4/5 The perfect snack for a lazy afternoon. It was the perfect balance of spicy and sweet with crispy fries. Broccoli Creamy Mushroom Soup: 4/5 Deliciously creamy and rich in flavour, we recommend this as one of your go-to comfort foods. Cafe Mocha: 4.5/5 This mocha was a true natural brew with the espresso hitting bang on. This will definitely energize you and give you a kickstart. Lemon Ice Tea: 5/5 We highly recommend this! The perfect accompaniment for your snacks, this tea is freshly made, right in front of you, with a dash of lemon. Bagelliza with mushrooms, peppers and corn: 3.5/5 Tried this combination of a bagel and a pizza. It tasted as good as pizza. Jalapeno Cheese Poppers: 3.5/5 Brilliant taste but the only thing we missed was the cheese oozing out of the poppers. Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles: 4.5/5 The tart garlic smell reached our table before the dish and damn, was it delicious. Perfectly cooked noodles with crispy burnt garlic on the top. Recommended. Cranberry Mojito: 3.5/5 A fresh and lively drink with a sharp cranberry flavour. Fresh Malta Orange Juice: 5/5 The best drink we had here! Its simplicity and freshness blew our minds. The ideal drink for any age and it will definitely be the best start to your day. Tres Leches Milk Cake: 4/5 Sponge cake soaked in a condensed milk and cream mixture, this is oozing with goodness. Marble Cheesecake: 5/5 Hands down the best cheesecake we have had. If you're anywhere near Lokhandwala, DO NOT MISS THIS. People order kilos of this and trust me, the public is never wrong. Opera Cake: 5/5 The Underdog! This brilliant cake is so good that you can taste each element of the dish separately. So good that we took some home. So what we are saying is, this place serves some killer drinks and desserts with the perfect appetizers to go with them. You do not want to pass on this place: be it a date, a meeting or some me time the Poshpit is the place to be.