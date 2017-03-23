If you thought crossing the border to get your hands on a beautiful Pakistani-style suit is out of the question, just head to Lokhandwala. With all these ethnic boutiques in the vicinity of each other, we tell you the ones worth stopping by for.
We Found Three Lokhandwala Stores For Gorgeous Pakistani Suits & Fabrics
Mysha Creation
Mysha Creation is a small boutique in the Kamdhenu shopping centre {main Lokhandwala market}. Here they have displayed racks of gaudy, out there wedding suits and ready-to-stitch fabrics. However, keeping our eyes on the prize, the Pakistani suits, we found a decent collection. Be weary, if you’re alone and seeking to get moral support from your gang of girls on Whatsapp, they won’t let you photograph the suits {a bummer we know}.
Here, you can find the long and pretty suits here in different colours and prints, though their collection for the Pakistani suits is limited but plenty in the Lucknowi suits.
Price: INR 2,500 for ready-made suits; INR 1,000 for the fabric
Contact: Shamina 9820871398
Where: Shop no. 51, Kamdhenu Shopping Centre, Shree Swami Samarth Nagar, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West
Arsha Creation
Next up on the opposite road from Mysha is Arsha collection, by far the friendliest store we visited. The collection, though is limited, is definitely more on the dressy and brighter side. We found a beautiful golden shade suit, with a lot of work done it deeming it fit for the wedding nights. We set our hearts on three Pakistani suits here, though they definitely had a lot more options than the previous store.
The ladies at the store are also really courteous, friendly and helpful with the kind of work you’re looking for. You can also buy the fabric here and their in-house tailor will stitch it up for you.
Price: INR 2,250 for ready made and INR 1,200 for fabric
Contact: 26399249, 674164143
Where: Shop no 16, Apna Ghar, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West
Aksa Creation
The last one on the same road as Arsha, Aksa collection has by far the most diverse and wonderful collection. An entire rack is full of Pakistani designer suits and we were definitely spoilt for choices. From patch work to the sombre netted ones to practically all shapes and prints, this one is a must-visit for some of the loveliest Pakistani suits we’ve come across.
Price: INR 2,500 for ready-made; INR 1,000-INR 1,200 for fabric
Contact: 9820446846, 9820901240
Where: Shop no. 19-A, Encore Building, next to Natural ice-cream, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West
