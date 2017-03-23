We Found Three Lokhandwala Stores For Gorgeous Pakistani Suits & Fabrics

Mysha Creation is a small boutique in the Kamdhenu shopping centre {main Lokhandwala market}. Here they have displayed racks of gaudy, out there wedding suits and ready-to-stitch fabrics. However, keeping our eyes on the prize, the Pakistani suits, we found a decent collection. Be weary, if you’re alone and seeking to get moral support from your gang of girls on Whatsapp, they won’t let you photograph the suits {a bummer we know}.

Here, you can find the long and pretty suits here in different colours and prints, though their collection for the Pakistani suits is limited but plenty in the Lucknowi suits.

Price: INR 2,500 for ready-made suits; INR 1,000 for the fabric

Contact: Shamina 9820871398

Where: Shop no. 51, Kamdhenu Shopping Centre, Shree Swami Samarth Nagar, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West