Have a wedding to shop for but a bank balance that doesn’t agree? Don’t worry, with this handy guide, you’ll be able to get your wedding wardrobe ready within a budget. All that you need to do is head to Lokhandwala market asap!
Wedding Wows: Get Wedding Attire Under 5K At These Lokhandwala Shops
Aksa Creation
If you’re looking for designer suits complete with laces, patchwork and all that jazz, you’ve come to the right place! This shop has some of the loveliest Pakistani suits that we’re quite sure would be showstoppers at the wedding you’re going to attend.
Shell Out: INR 4,000 onward
Aseesa
A majority of their collection is casual wear, but the festive wear does fall under a budget and we love it! We’re big fans of the fresh designs, the trendy prints and comfortable materials. Check out their anarkalis if you’re looking for outfit inspo. for the next wedding.
Shell Out: INR 2,000 onward
Mysha Creation
The fabrics here will definitely catch your eye, and we think it’s a great idea to stop by to choose the best print for your next wedding outfit. But again, it’s the Pakistani suits and shararas that have our hearts.
Shell Out: INR 2,500 onward
P.S: Don’t come here alone because they don’t let you take pictures of the fabrics. You might want to get along your gang of girls for consultation.
Vintage Earth
If you’re all about keeping it elegant and classy, check out the stuff at Vintage Earth because we know you’re gonna love what you see. Trendy designs, floral patterns, bright colors make the clothes stand out, and we love the collection of palazzo pants and skirts that we can mix and match with the kurtis to have our wedding outfits in place.
Shell Out: INR 2,000 onward
Prints & Weaves
If you love saris, this is the only place you need to check out in Lokhandwala market. This is a treasure-trove of natural and handwoven fabrics, and we’re total fans of the Maheshwari sari collection. Plus they’re all hand-woven!
Shell Out: INR 4,000 onward
P.S: They also have a section for bags and laptop sleeves with quirky prints.
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
Raj Gharana
This is a hotspot for wedding shopping, and for good reason. From bridal lehengas to anarkalis and shararas, they have the best designs in all the trending colours and prints.
Shell Out: INR 3,500 onward
P.S: They have a total of two outlets in the Lokhandwala Market. And they also allow you to place an order online.
Insha Creation
Done on cotton, silk cotton, georgette and even raw silk, their designs are sure to breathe a new life into your age-old wardrobe collection. If you’re hunting for some fancy wedding wear kurta sets, they will show you plenty of options. We picked a gorgeous firozi blue set (pre-stitched) in georgette that falls like a dream.
Shell Out: INR 2,000 onward
Comments (0)