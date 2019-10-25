Treat Yourself To Some Amazing Classic Greek Desserts In Bandra

Lokomades is one of the few places in the country that offers the classic Greek dessert, loukoumades. They are crunchy mini doughnut balls that can be filled and topped with various ingredients of your choice. One of the things I loved about Lokomades is how customizable their menu is, even though they have kept their menu very specific to the dessert. Even their baked patatas, which is a nice contrast to the sweet treats on offer, is very customizable with plenty of ingredients and sauces to choose from. I would highly recommend their Dark Galaxy loukoumade, which has dark chocolate, Nutella and Lotus biscuit crumbs! Their Nutella shake is delicious too. And do try their Baked Patatas with bbq sauce and some mayo. Yum! Overall, it's a big thumbs up to this place from my side.