Lonavla Best Hidden Gem For Pets Is Now Open For The Monsoons!

House of Bliss as guests fondly call it, is a perfect holiday home for a family get-together, a never-ending party, an interesting workshop or an experiential holiday. A dainty bungalow down the slope, the doors of the bespoke villa open into a spacey lounge with comfy divan seating reminding you of warm vintage time. The villa houses 2 suites (bedrooms), each with a distinct colour in itself. The Red Suite and the Green Suite can accommodate 10 adults in each room comfortably. The multipurpose living room can be used as a conference room for employees or a little change in the audience and it turns into a personal movie theatre for a family, else a little swish and it can be used as a dance floor for a group - the sound system does the magic. The house is “corporate-ready” with an Led TV and a well-stationed sound system in the living room that can hold a conference for about 30 people. The villa also adds up to be a pet-friendly holiday home, a place for your four-legged family member who enjoys being home away from home. Pets no longer have to be cramped up in a single room when they have a plantation area with nearly 28,000 sq. ft., to roam around freely. With two beautiful stretches of manicured lawn and organic garden, there is ample space for kids to play and pets to run around. All three rooms open up to the lawn and garden respectively from each suite, looking out to the splendid hills of Lonavala – an ever so pleasing sight to enjoy the monsoons with your loved ones. Lounge at our Verandah by Valley at the backside of the outhouse, enjoying a meal by yourself while you hear chirping of birds with a hoard of trees surrounding you. Our spacious outdoors with splendour lights and sound system surely makes a thumbs up for a weekend getaway.