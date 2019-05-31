A Superb Place For Some Yum Food!

London taxi - frankly didn't expect too much from this place before going there, but this place got me all high with their great food, ambience, service and drinks. We friends had planned to get together on Sunday afternoon. Our server was Mr Abbey, he was a great help. He not only recommended all the fancy dishes but they were great in taste and the service was awesome. Drinks we ordered, -LiiT (5/5). -Divine Passion (4/5). -Smokey Rum Old Fashioned (4/5). -English Breakfast (3/5) loved the presentation. All their in-house cocktail were good but they were not so great on the alcohol content. Classic cocktails were great. The Food we ordered, -Prawns Thai Broth: (5/5) it was heavenly. -Watermelon Feta Salad: (5/5) it was delicious, a salad like this I can have daily. -Jalapeno Cream Chicken: (5/5) is a must order. -Butter Garlic Prawns: (5/5) the best starter that I had that day. Shammi Brioche Bun: (2/5) didn't like it. Cream Cheese Broccoli: (5/5) one of my favourite veg starter. Bombay Kheema Pav: (4/5) the only main I tried and it was delightful. Dessert we ordered, -Dark Belgium Chocolate. -Elder Flower Panna Cotta. -Passion Fruit Yogurt Sorbet. This place is superb when it comes to food and would love to visit again.