With Catchy Decors & A Beautiful Ambience, Drop By This Place In Lower Parel

London Taxi, Lower Parel, Mumbai: If you are in & around Lower Parel & looking for some fancy lavish dining, just drop in by London Taxi! Awesomely Lit, spacious, eye catchy decors & pleasing ambience!! The staff are helpful & cooperative to serve!! Let's check out the food we had here!! We started off with Thai Broth, it's light aroma Thai spices & coconut broth served with doughnut crouton!! Looks impressive & its taste is drooling!! We then had, Watermelon Feta Mousse Salad, it was nutritious & wholesome!! Blend of Watermelon with olive puree, feta mousse, veggies, orange wedges etc!! Every bite was flavourful & crisp!! A unique presentation of salad!! We also tried Cream Cheese Broccoli, it's basically Broccoli florets marinated in creamy cheese, with blue cheese mayo, & berry chutney & beetroot pachdi!! Broccoli was fresh & yumm to munch on!! Quantity is satisfactory!! We had Paneer Tikka Sandwich, Paneer stuffed with sun-dried tomatoes, raisins with bell pepper & harissa in sidings!! It was totally mind-blowing! Do try!! We next had Earl Grey Tea Smoked Dal Makhni, it was one of its kind new dish, never tried before!! Trending Signature Dish served with Kasuri Methi Garlic butter, Ghee, pickled veg, & cheddar jalapeno kulcha!! It's tempting & you will love it! We also had Spinach Cannelloni, it was all bout Spinach & cottage cheese stuffings, spread on spiced tomato fondue & cheese sauce, served with fresh green salad & garlic bread!! It was ultimate in taste & quantity is good for sharing! For desserts, we had Kootu Payasam Cake, it was Payasam cake with Vanilla ice cream & twist of salted toffee sauce!! Worth the taste to have in climax! Lastly, we also had, Dark Belgian Chocolate & Whiskey Mousse, the mix of salted chocolate & whiskey mousse, Malibu soup & coffee brandy snap was fab & lingering in taste! You will love to visit 'London Taxi'; do check out for yourself!!