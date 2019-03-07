Buckle Up For Their 4 Feet Long Dosas!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Dakshinayan

Malabar Hill, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

183, Teen Batti Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Dakshinayan is known for their South Indian dishes with their 4ft long dosas! It is available in both plain & masala options. They also have an outlet in Juhu. Would highly recommend people to check out this place right away!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Dakshinayan

Juhu, Mumbai
4.4

Hotel Anand, Near Hare Krishna Temple, Gandhigram Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default
Casual Dining

Dakshinayan

Malabar Hill, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

183, Teen Batti Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Dakshinayan

Juhu, Mumbai
4.4

Hotel Anand, Near Hare Krishna Temple, Gandhigram Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default