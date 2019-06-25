The Next Door Baker (TNDB), crowned as Mumbai’s Favourite Home Baker at the Dessert Bazaar which took place in February this year, is known for her mouth-watering cakes and brownies. She loves trying out fusion desserts and combines Indian sweets with Turkish, Italian and American delicacies to get the best of both. She’s coming up with a limited edition fusion menu for Raksha Bandhan, so stay tuned!
Longing For A 5 Layered Chocolate Cake? The Next Door Baker Is Here To Make Your Dreams Come True!
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
What Makes Her Awesome?
Imagine eating a five layered chocolate cake with rich frosting, loaded with different chocolates on top! Aren’t you already drooling? This specialty of TNDB is called the ‘Hero Cake’ and is one of her best-sellers. She also does intricate wedding cakes and makes dessert dreams a reality with her custom fondant cakes, so you know whom to contact next if there’s a wedding in your family! TNDB imports cocoa, chocolate, vanilla, colours and dye, while most of her other products including dairy and flour are locally produced and sourced.
How Much Does It Cost?
Custom cakes are priced at Rs 2500 per KG, and she delivers all over Mumbai at an extra charge.
#TNDBWayOfCaking
This is a baking community which TNDB is trying to build by sharing whatever knowledge she has acquired over the years of being in the kitchen. Every few months, she schedules workshops for cake enthusiasts where she shares and teaches different aspects of baking to budding and home bakers. Follow her on Instagram to know more about when she plans to organise such sessions!
