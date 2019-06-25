Longing For A 5 Layered Chocolate Cake? The Next Door Baker Is Here To Make Your Dreams Come True!

Imagine eating a five layered chocolate cake with rich frosting, loaded with different chocolates on top! Aren’t you already drooling? This specialty of TNDB is called the ‘Hero Cake’ and is one of her best-sellers. She also does intricate wedding cakes and makes dessert dreams a reality with her custom fondant cakes, so you know whom to contact next if there’s a wedding in your family! TNDB imports cocoa, chocolate, vanilla, colours and dye, while most of her other products including dairy and flour are locally produced and sourced.

