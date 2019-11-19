We recently visited Kaitlyn's Beer Garden for a lazy Saturday Brunch and we weren't disappointed. The interiors are a perfect setting with fall feels and hints of any traditional European cafe. For vegetarians like us, Homemade Indian Style Soy Paneer Tacos, Cajun Baby Potatoes, Hostel Veg Burger and, Veg Falafel Wrap and Paneer Kathi Roll is a must have. The food has a surprising yet subtle Desi tinge to it which makes it absolutely flavorful. The place serves awesome beer and drinks (Mojito Bucket being our favorite) for those who're looking to binge drinking!
Looking For Brunch Options In Bandra? Try Kaitlyn's Beer Garden!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
The seating is limited, so book your spot before you leave.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Big Group, Family, Kids, Bae
