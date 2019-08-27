A Delicious Chicken Steak? This Place Is Just Hard To Miss!

Kaitlyn's Beer Garden has some amazing decor and I recommend to visit during day time to enjoy it more. Some amazing tap beers and awesome food options. Talking about the food, -The avocado on toast with beetroot so well made and looked pretty too -The nachos with cheese and salad are a winner lovely crispy chips and melted cheddar can never go wrong. -The mushroom and caramelised onion flatbread was equally delicious and went well with the beer. Recommend the mocktails and cocktails as well (the bartender is a pro keep up the good work ) The super recommended dish surely has to be the "Grilled pepper chicken steak with butter parsley rice and sautéed veggies". A 10/10 for sure.