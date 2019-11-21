Visit This Cafe For Its Pretty Decor & Yum Food!

Cafes

All Elements

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Satchit Bhavan, 12th Road, Khar, Mumbai

Somebody once said, "Pasta is one good feeling you cannot live without" ▪︎Inframe: Penne Mamma Rossa ▪︎Where: All Elements, Khar West It's healthy as it is made up of Penne with Sun-dried Tomatoes, Peppers and Broccoli with Creamy Tomato sauce ▪︎Ambience: Indoor and outdoor seating available Perfect with family, bae, friends and also LGBTQ friendly. The staff is super friendly Price: 430 INR Apart from the pasta we also ordered for All Elements Grilled chicken which could not be captured here. Trust me it is a treat to your mouth! It is the healthiest place you could try without even having to cheat on your diet!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

