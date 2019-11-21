Somebody once said, "Pasta is one good feeling you cannot live without" ▪︎Inframe: Penne Mamma Rossa ▪︎Where: All Elements, Khar West It's healthy as it is made up of Penne with Sun-dried Tomatoes, Peppers and Broccoli with Creamy Tomato sauce ▪︎Ambience: Indoor and outdoor seating available Perfect with family, bae, friends and also LGBTQ friendly. The staff is super friendly Price: 430 INR Apart from the pasta we also ordered for All Elements Grilled chicken which could not be captured here. Trust me it is a treat to your mouth! It is the healthiest place you could try without even having to cheat on your diet!
Visit This Cafe For Its Pretty Decor & Yum Food!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On All Elements
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)