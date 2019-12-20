Coffee Enthusiasts? Head To Easy Cappuccino In Bandra

Cafes

Easy Cappuccino

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shiv Asthan Heights, Shop 6, 16th TPS Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Easy Cappuccino, a small cafe, dedicated solely to coffee and shakes and a few accompaniments have recently opened shop in Pali, Bandra. Pick from Green Coffee, Americano, Cinnamon Frappuccino and more. And their shakes are amazing too! We recommend the Bourbon and Irish Cream shake! A variety of savoury and sweet croissants, mini pancakes and pastries also greet you as you place your order for coffee. The best part - all these are really pocket-friendly prices and quite worth it! Head here soon for your coffee dose.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets, Family

