Weekend Getaway To This Beautiful chikoo Farm Just 2 Hours From Mumbai

Located at merely 2 and half hour distance from Mumbai, this place is really a marvel in monsoons and everywhere there is lush greenery. Save Farm is a widely spread farm with extensive chickoo farming along with some litchi and mango plantations. You can visit the place for a single day tour or can book a room to thoroughly enjoy the place. The place has different types of accommodations to satiate your needs. PS: I would prefer staying in the Machaan Hut, since its a tree house. In the duration of your stay, they take you along the farm for a mature trail to show you around where they have arranged a bunch of activities including zip lining and rope climbing. All of them are extremely safe. Coming to the food, they have pure vegetarian food. If you wish to have chicken/fish they charge extra. But the price is worth it. I would highly recommend this place for a relaxing getaway from the buzzing city of Mumbai PS: Don't forget to try their Chickoo pickle. That's the show stealer.