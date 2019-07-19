Looking For A Romantic Dinner Date With Bae? Head To The Goose & Gridiron

Casual Dining

The Goose & Gridiron

Fort, Mumbai
Opp. Sterling Theatre, Murzaban Street, Fort, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Goose & Gridiron is located bang opposite to Sterling cinema. It’s a lovely place to be with friends and family. The restaurant has inside as well as the outside sitting area. This was my second visit to this place, we choose to sit outside since we liked the ambiance with the festive lights & pink colorful fan and the décor. Coming to the service, it was quick, and the staff was friendly. For F&B, we ordered: Drinks: Classic Mojito (Mix berries) & Blue Lagoon Starters (Veg): Crispy Lotus Stem, Turkish Bell Pepper Feta Cigar Starters (Non-Veg): Wasabi Prawns, Chilly wine Fish Mains (Veg): Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak Mains (Non-Veg): Swiss Chicken Cardon Blue Desserts: Grandma’s Apple Crum pie & Blueberry Cheesecake The overall experience was nice at The Goose & Gridiron.

What Could Be Better?

The drinks could be a little better with modern twist.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

