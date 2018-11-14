Located to the west of Pune {about 50 kms} and close to Lonavala, Mulshi dam is a must-visit for its beautiful, green drive and splendid view. If you’re looking for a weekend getaway, then here’s a place you need to see.
Green Escape: Road Trip To The Gorgeous Mulshi Dam Near Pune
What Makes It Awesome
Basically, Mulshi dam and its surroundings are full of natural beauty with a dam {obviously}, hilly region of the Sahyadri’s deep forests and forts such as Dhangad and Koraigadh. In case you already didn’t know, the water of Mulshi generates electricity and is one of the biggest projects undertaken in the state.
To see the gorgeousness of Mulshi, you can head to Valanewadi, which is about 6 km from it. You will also be amazed by the beautiful Sahyadri hills from there. The lovely Ratnagiri hills and the ranges of Hattohant and Pagota are terrific. While there, also check out the Lavmal plateau. If you go further ahead and are willing to drive for just a bit longer, then do check out the Tamhini Ghats too.
If you’ve ever lived in Pune {or know people who live there}, then you’ve probably had your share of the Mulshi dam stories. For Punekars, Mulshi dam is their go-to getaway place, simply because it’s geographically very close and who wants to go to Lonavala when such beauty awaits you, right?
Pro-Tip
We think one should most definitely enjoy the marvelous lake, the dam, forest and hilly region of Mulshi. Many do day trips to Mulshi, but if you want to do a two-day, weekend getaway kind of a scene, then there are plenty of places around Mulshi that offer affordable accommodation.
