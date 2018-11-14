Green Escape: Road Trip To The Gorgeous Mulshi Dam Near Pune

Basically, Mulshi dam and its surroundings are full of natural beauty with a dam {obviously}, hilly region of the Sahyadri’s deep forests and forts such as Dhangad and Koraigadh. In case you already didn’t know, the water of Mulshi generates electricity and is one of the biggest projects undertaken in the state.

To see the gorgeousness of Mulshi, you can head to Valanewadi, which is about 6 km from it. You will also be amazed by the beautiful Sahyadri hills from there. The lovely Ratnagiri hills and the ranges of Hattohant and Pagota are terrific. While there, also check out the Lavmal plateau. If you go further ahead and are willing to drive for just a bit longer, then do check out the Tamhini Ghats too.

If you’ve ever lived in Pune {or know people who live there}, then you’ve probably had your share of the Mulshi dam stories. For Punekars, Mulshi dam is their go-to getaway place, simply because it’s geographically very close and who wants to go to Lonavala when such beauty awaits you, right?

