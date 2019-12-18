Enjoy Amazing Post Work Beer & Yum Quick Bites At This Brewery In Bandra East!

Looking for an after-work destination to release your stress. Try Craftbar in Bandra East. At the entrance, you will find a beautiful fish pond. Your option of sitting both inside the restaurant or outside. Outside you will feel much calm at night as the traffic is thin and cool breeze flows in your hair. Inside you have a choice of sitting on high tables or in private booths. The bar table at the center stands out with colourful bottles at the front and a great selection of spirits and beer. The bar and food menu is very unique. I tried the 7 Island Ice tea which is the combination of seven spirits. The mixture of these spirits gives it a very unique taste along with a bit of fruitiness. It will be a nice challenge for your friends if you ask someone to finish it in one go. For the starters, you have many options to choose from Indian and Turkish cuisines. I tried Lord of the Wings and Baby Corn Tikki. Lord of the Wings is barbecued chicken wings and have the nice tangy flavour of the barbecue sauce and is so soft that your teeth will dig into it. I didn't find the Baby corn Tikki too good. It was a bit too much on the sweet side and could have been better if it was crispy on the outside. In the Main course, I had Paneer Makhni and Kulchas. The curry was nice and creamy and had a mild sweet taste paired beautifully with the crispy Kulcha. For Dessert, I had Cheesecake a light and simple dessert with a subtle berry flavour.