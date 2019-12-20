When In Vile Parle, Drop By This Place For Some Delicious Food With Great Lightings

High Street Gumtea: This Is a perfect outlet for a chill time and A good meal if you are with friends or family. An open cafe located at vile Parle East opp Parleshwar mandir, Serves Quick snacks and also a mix of Indori and marwadi food. Ambience - as said earlier it is an open cafe, with great vibe. Visited this outlet ealier also and Really liked there lightings. Easily 15-20 people can sit and cnjoy there food at once. Food - The Food Quality is really Great at the price it comes. We ordered, 1. Cheese Chole Bhature - Comes with one bhature and choley with add on chutney and onion , Tasted really delicious and Cheese wasn't required. 2. cheese pav bhaji - I really liked the bhaji it was really thick and The vegetables were not pureed totally, The pav was light on butter . 3. Indori poha - The price was just RS 20 And my personal favourite dish , Not tasted like we have at home but you have to try this. 4. Dal Bhati - The daal was cooked perfectly and the bhati was loaded with Ghee , If you are missing home then come to this place to have some amazing dishes which are Really reasonable .