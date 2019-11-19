Looking For Fine Dine With Some Touch Of Cheese & Gin, Then This Is Your Place!

Toast & Tonic: I always had a look for this restaurant which have different taste and a specific into the closing so we find this one was the better option to go in and the Ambience is also pretty good it's pretty spacious and for their Instagram thing also you can click a good picture outside they are pretty cute corners which look amazing Ambience -8/10 Impressed with the Ambience as while entering inside itself they have the cute corners the mirror on the wall and overall it looks so amazing that inside they have three types of sitting one with hydrogen one table chair and one sofa chair and yes they have bar counter also Food and Drinks - 8/10 1) British Raj Really like the taste of the British raj, it is pink in colour and has a bit and lemon thing please with amazing gin and it serves amazingly in beautiful glass and quantity is on pretty good 2) Korean fried chicken Something very different and something which I tried the first time I like this flavour they have something very friendly yet very tasty I didn't believe that I might like this flavour but it turns pretty well it is it spicy not very much overall it was amazing 3) Gojuchang chicken It's a chicken breast with sources of Korean flavour itself it's like if you want a with Faiza can make it with spicy because it comes up less spicy thing so according to your taste you can change it and it's good for the two-person 4) Tres leeches I am always a fan of this desert and whatever this served over your it was so good the sponge describe the green it was amazing this point was perfectly dipped into the milk and it was amazingly soft and tasty so so better 5) Ragi and peanut chocolate bar If your health freak and you want to enjoy some dessert also then this is your call it have Rai biscuit with peanut chocolate bar and along with that you have the peanut ice cream the salted it's pretty much healthy and it completes your both requirement if your health 3 and still want to enjoy the desert Service -9/10 Pretty good and was impressed Staff- 8/10 Friendly and so much with a positive attitude