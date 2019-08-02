Pretty Ambience & Delicious Konkani Food At Konkani Haus

Konkani Haus specializes in Konkani food and they manage to keep their Ambiance as authentic as they can. The Food we ordered was: 1)Kombadi Malvani Haddi Perfect malvani meal one need to try with that perfect spicy and quantity 2)Kokum Sharbhatt It was amazing and damn refreshing 3)Malvani Tandoori Prawns Perfectly cook 4)Sol kadi Couldn't complete my meal without this drink P.S. The service was quick and perfect along with the really good and welcoming staff.