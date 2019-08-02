Pretty Ambience & Delicious Konkani Food At Konkani Haus

Casual Dining

Konkani Haus

Thane Area, Thane
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rajnigandha CHS, Shop 3-5, Opp. Vandana Talkies, LBS Marg, Thane West, Maharashtra

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Konkani Haus specializes in Konkani food and they manage to keep their Ambiance as authentic as they can. The Food we ordered was: 1)Kombadi Malvani Haddi Perfect malvani meal one need to try with that perfect spicy and quantity 2)Kokum Sharbhatt It was amazing and damn refreshing 3)Malvani Tandoori Prawns Perfectly cook 4)Sol kadi Couldn't complete my meal without this drink P.S. The service was quick and perfect along with the really good and welcoming staff.

What Could Be Better?

Kaju sabhji can be bit better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

