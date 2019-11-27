Modern Indian Dishes With A Twist: Look No Further!

“And It Was Called Yellow” is a restaurant near Bandra Reclamation, serving great Modern Indian dishes with a twist. Coming to the food, we tried a lot of items, but to name a few of the highly recommended items to try are Pomeco – Slushy drink made of Pomegranate Yellow Style Quinoa & Vegetable Salad. Fresh and healthy start of the meal. Tasty and nutritious. Classic Tomato Soup – Super tasty tomato soup served with Channa chor gharam. Charcoal Button Idli – A different style of mini idli with Charcoal. The Greek Seekh – Super yummy Seekh kabab served in a very different style. Super soft and tasty. Andhra Style Fish & Chips – Deep-fried big size fish pieces with French Fries. Just perfect to along with your drinks. And do not forget to end your meal on a sweet note with Rasgulla Truffle with Irish Cream – Simply wow. Try it for yourself to know why this cannot be missed when you are “And It Was Called Yellow”