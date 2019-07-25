Looking For Some Amazing Chinese Food? Head To Khow Chow!

Khow Chow is located at Linking road, Bandra (west), this pan Asian Restaurant serves amazing dishes. The ambience is great. Service is quick and staff is welcoming. Sahid served us well. The menu has an option of choosing from Salads, Appetizers, Sizzlers, Dim sum and much more. We started with Manchow Soup which was yummy. Talking about the starters we had Chicken Spring Roll which was superb. Also had the Crispy Chicken which wasn't too soft but crispy. The Mocktails came in fantastic glasses. Had the Kiwi Virgin Mojito which was sweet and refreshing. Also had the Friendly Cooler which was a combination of Pineapple and Cucumber. It tasted good had more of a cucumber taste. For the main course, we selected Chicken Sizzlers which had rice, noodles, schezwan chicken gravy and crispy french fries. All in one we had a great experience. Drooling food and with comfortable and beautiful dining.