Looking For Something Interesting & Unique? Head To This Place Right Away

The word Tapas was popping up pretty frequently and we decided to try it on our own at Uno Mas in BKC. The place is a bit tricky with its location if you are headed to it for the 1st time. We entered to a rather charming ambience which seemed to have a deep connection with the medieval architecture Europe. The ambience definitely scores high for the place, very nicely done indeed. We had set buffet menu to choose from and it was pretty simple and crisp. So what Tapas here essentially means is small portions of meals combined together to make it into a full meal. Originating from Spain, the culture has picked up from being starters or appetisers to being a sophisticated cuisine. The restaurant is trying to gel that concept into the corporate culture of BKC, where a busy office goer can finish of a 3-course meal in 40mins with a drink and get back to his business. The concept definitely is different and bold but also depends on the perspective of an Indian layman to get the ball rolling. To begin with: We had a Para Picar Platter, which had olives, mushrooms, bread and dips. We were definitely impressed with the dips, they had the typical Mediterranean flavours! The bread though could have been better. Then came Garlic Prawns, which definitely would make it to the top 3 dishes we had here. For Vegetarians, Zucchini salad topped with wall nuts is a must try, the idea of its simplicity is what worked for us. Also, Patatas Bravas which are crispy baby potatoes dipped in smoked salsa brava can be tried. Moving On: Fried rolls of chicken were decent. But once they add their signature Spanish wine 2nd May onwards, I am sure this dish will be the best compliment. The Broccoli and the pork belly can be skipped. Fish in the butter sauce is a great dish to have but it could have been better here. Must try: The Paella, primarily 3 options to choose from, Seafood/Meat/Veggies, it is their signature dish which has Spain’s famous saffron rice dish cooked in an aromatic broth of the given options. Now, the tricky part is that this will take 30mins to cook and be served on your table, but nevertheless, it is worth the wait. This dish was the hero of our meal and something which can't be missed out for sure. A delight to have and watch. This is not a part of their set lunch menu. For Dessert: The creamy rice pudding was the only option and it could have done with a little less caramel as it was a bit too sweet for one’s comfort. What to look for: They are launching their signature wine called Rioja which stands available from 2nd of May. We had a chance to taste it and can state that a wine lover will love the strong aroma of the Spanish grapes. Overall, a bold concept, let’s see how the Indian customers react.