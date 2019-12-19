Looking For A Nearby Weekend Vacay? Your Search Ends Right Here!

Rehcruz D retreat is in Gorai, near Culvem beach. This place is perfect for you if you want to disconnect from the routine life of work and stress. You’re sure to get the feeling one gets post-spa over here! From the travelling aspect, when you’re heading here, it is preferred if you have your own car or bike. It is not advisable to rely on public transport to get to Rehcruz. This place is situated near the beach (five minutes away) and is a quiet and peaceful area, Non-polluted, situated amidst the beautiful greenery. Rooms are awesome here, neat, clean and tidy. You wouldn’t need to turn the AC on if you go between November to February. They have different types of rooms as per one’s suitability. Right from deluxe to executive and they have suite rooms too! The staff is very helpful! You can also request a room with a balcony. Trust me, the view outside the room is gorgeous! They also have a big swimming pool to which you can have access, any time! They also have a lawn outside their vicinity with a swing! I personally love lawns as I can walk on grass early morning when I’m up 😇 Food is pretty good here, especially the fish starters like pomfret tava fry and surmai tava fry. Chicken started are good too! The main course was pretty average. But the biryani and chicken handi varieties are good. Lastly, you can head to Gorai beach for some added relaxation. I personally loved this place and I wouldn’t think twice to plan my stay here all over again!