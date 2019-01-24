Wanna Try Global Cuisines With An Indian Touch? Then Look No Further

Monochromatic yet stylish! Rustic yet modern! Global yet local! That's the beauty of this place! The chef at Glocal Junction tells us that the dishes have been curated in such a manner that they represent global cuisines, but with an Indian touch to each one of them. To start with something light, I tried their sprouted bean salad made in olive oil and pineapple dressing and presented inside a pita bread ring; very fresh and appetizing in taste. I had their chicken 65 sushi, which was another exemplary dish as I always associated sushi to be accompanied with vegetables or seafood, however, this had small chicken chunks in between, served with some wasabi. Another unique dish in their menu was sugarcane kebab chicken which comprised of minced chicken kebabs wrapped over sugarcane sticks, in a way that one could chew the sugarcane too later on. Onion rings and mint chutney were served as sides. The next dish n the table was an Arabic mezze platter, very colourful and picturesque, I must admit. It had fresh hummus, pink pita bread, baba ghannoush, sliced carrots and radish sticks and some delish fries. Extremely delectable. Some other dishes which are highly recommended by my side are: lamb adana kebab ( another signature dish of theirs), smoked butter chicken (provides a live experience with the charcoal burning inside a steaming cover, giving a smoky aroma to the creamy chicken curry) and paan cheesecake (it is to die for, never ever had I imagined that betel leaves would taste so crunchy and tasty with the cheesecake and chocolate filling) I paired them all with my all-time favourite red wine sangria with floating fresh apple pieces.